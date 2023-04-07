Mahabubabad: 15 students down with Covid-19

Mahabubabad: The return of Coronavirus created chaos in the Tribal Welfare Boys Residential School in Mahabubabad district headquarters. The school management moved swiftly after a few students complained of cold, cough and fever. The officials pressed the services of medical staff who in turn conducted Covid-19 tests in the school. As many as 15 students tested positive for Covid-19. Immediately, the health staff kept the students who contracted coronavirus in isolation, and started treatment.

As the news spread like wildfire, the parents of the hostel inmates rushed to the school to take their wards back home. The school has a strength of nearly 600 students. The teachers and the school staff advised the students and their parents not to panic. Meanwhile, the Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod directed the district collector K Shashanka and health officials to take utmost care of the students suffering from the pandemic.