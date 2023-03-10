Mahabubabad: 36 girl students down with food poisoning

Mahabubabad: As many as 36 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Residential School fell sick due to food poisoning in Mahabubabad on Thursday. The staff rushed the girls to the district hospital. The KGBV employees said that the girls were served rice with tomato curry and sambar in the hostel mess on Wednesday night. The students developed vomiting and stomach pain on Thursday morning. The issue was taken to the notice of the headmaster and hostel warden. The Hostel staff tried to conceal the matter by calling up ANM workers who gave some tablets to the students. After their efforts failed, the hostel staff shifted the students to the district hospital. Later, the hostel staff informed the parents of the girls. The condition of the students is safe, according to hospital authorities.

On the other hand, the district KGBV Residential Schools' Special Officer B Bhavani suspected that the students fell ill due to contaminated water. The food and water samples are collected and sent for testing. Based on the report we take action against hostel staff.

Speaking to the media, Mahabubabad district collector K Shashanka said that there was nothing to worry about the students. He said that the district administration and medical teams responded well in time and treated the students.

Mahabubabad District Government Hospital Superintendent Dr B Venkatramulu said that students are safe. Fu added that two students were kept under observation and they will be discharged after 24 hours. Meanwhile, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod enquired about the incident. She assured the parents of providing better treatment to their wards.