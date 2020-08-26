Mahabubabad collector VP Gautham who attended meeting with ministers tests positive for coronavirus

Mahabubabad district collector VP Gautham on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus. The collector has been ill for the last two days has undergone coronavirus tests and the results came positive.

Officials and ministers who attended a meeting along with the collector on Monday were left in panic after learning the collector tested positive. The ministers who took part in the meeting include Eatala Rajender, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Former MP Kavitha, MLAs Shankar Naik and Haripriya also participated in the meeting.

All those who attended the meeting have undergone coronavirus tests on the instructions of healthcare officials. The reports are awaited yet.

Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday reported 3,018 coronavirus positive cases and 10 new deaths. While the total number of positive cases touched to 1,11,688 and death toll reached 780. The number recoveries jumped to 85,223 with the discharge of 1,060 persons in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 25,685 active cases in the state.