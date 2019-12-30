Mahabubabad: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao rolls out poll campaign strategy

Thorrur (Mahabubabad): With the municipal polls inching nearer, the leadership of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has increased its efforts to continue its ascendency unopposed in the region. Entrusted with the responsibility of looking after the election affairs of the erstwhile Warangal district, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has begun hectic consultations with the leaders in the urban local bodies. In one such meeting with the local leaders here on Monday, Errabelli emphasised the need for cohesive effort to clinch the Thorrur municipality which has 16 wards.



Announcing two in-charges for each ward, Errabelli explained the task given to them. In a strategic move, he appointed one local leader and another one from the constituency as the two in-charges for each ward. "The in-charges have to identify 50 to 100 devoted party activists in each ward and entrust the responsibility of campaigning for the ensuing municipal polls," Errabelli said. Further, he told them to complete one round of poll campaign before the release of election notification. He sought the in-charges to propagate all the welfare and developmental programmes initiated by the TRS government.

"Thorrur has always been part of my political growth. The town needs to be developed a lot," the Minister said, stating that he would change the face of Thorrur municipality in just one year. Referring to the developmental activity in the town, he said that as many as 500 double bedroom house are under construction. "I would strive hard to get more double bedroom houses sanctioned by the government in the next financial year," he added.