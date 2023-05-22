Mahabubabad: Stray dogs on attacking spree, injures 14 people including kids

Hyderabad: The stray dogs were on attacking spree as 14 people, including children and 2 cattle were attacked in Anepur village in Maripeda mandal of Mahabubabad on Sunday.



The victims were shifted to Mahabubabad government hospital for treatment where the condition of four is reported to be critical and the remaining were discharged after giving rabies vaccine.

The residients are frightened to come out of their houses and are waiting for the officials to capture the stray dogs.

Similarly in March, a stray dog reportedly attacked 16 people, including eight children in Vinayak Nagar of Balanagar.

Four children that included a three-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when the dog attacked them while they were walking along the roadside.