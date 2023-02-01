Mahabubabad: Teacher suspended after students stage protest

Mahabubabad: Demanding stringent action against their teacher, the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) students staged a protest boycotting their classes at Seethampeta village under Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district on Wednesday.

The students alleged that their Mathematics teacher G Krishna was attending the school in an inebriated condition every day.

They said that the teacher was using filthy language besides beating them up for no reason. The District Education Officer (DEO) P Rama Rao who rushed to the school convinced the students to withdraw their protest.

After enquiring with the teachers and students, the DEO suspended Krishna. The DEO also found that Krishna had abused and threatened the Headmaster.