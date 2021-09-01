Mahabubabad: Teacher turns Amazon delivery boy

Mahabubabad: Not long ago he was one of the directors of a school in Mahabubabad. Haunted by misfortune and the lasting misery of coronavirus scaled him down to a delivery boy working for the Amazon ecommerce company.

Last couple of years was a testing time for Mothukuri Ravi Kumar, a postgraduate with B Ed In what is termed as a reversal of fortune, Ravi had to withdraw from the directorship of Panini High School in Mahabubabad to get a better treatment for his seven-year-old son, who is suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in Hyderabad.

Ravi joined the Narayana Junior College at Ramanthapur as an English lecturer. Until this point everything was going as per his wish. Then comes the coronavirus pandemic that shook the entire world. After the imposition of the lockdown 1.0, initially he received half of his salary.

Then his management, which adapted online teaching classes, halved the staff. Ravi who returned to his native Garla village taught online classes to the students of the Narayana's proposed campus in Mahabubabad district headquarters. But it didn't last long as the management dropped the campus proposal, leaving Ravi high and dry.

Ravi who tried his level best finally found a job in Krishnaveni Educational Institutions in Khammam after the lockdown was lifted.

However, the lockdown 2.0 has once again left him jobless. With the fortune playing seesaw game with him, Ravi once again returned to his native village.

Left with no choice, Ravi joined as a delivery boy in the Amazon unit of Mahabubabad. Speaking to The Hans India, "I have no choice but to join as a delivery boy for Amazon. Now, I barely earn Rs 10,000 a month.

It may not be sufficient, but something is better than nothing. I am just hoping for the reopening of educational institutions to start from scratch again. But I am shell shocked after learning that the High Court had stayed the reopening of institutions."

When asked about the State Government's assistance, Ravi said that he had received 25 kgs of rice and Rs 2,000 a month for three months and thereafter, nothing.