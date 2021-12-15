Mahabubabad: TRS is in self-defence says DK Aruna

Mahabubabad: The TRS party is in self-defence after it lost the by-election to the Huzurabad Assembly, the BJP national vice president and former minister D K Aruna said. Inaugurating the three-day training classes to the party cadres here on Tuesday, she said that although the TRS government tried to lure the voters in Huzurabad by introducing Dalit Bandhu and hundreds of crores of rupees for the developmental activity, in addition to the liquor and money. However, people didn't believe the ruling party, she said. She demanded the government to implement the Dalit Bandhu all over the State.

The State was trying to divert the people by raising the issue of paddy procurement. Instead of ensuring the procurement of paddy produced in kharif, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao chose to protest against the Centre for the purchase of yasangi (rabi) crop, Aruna said.

Stating that the TRS government had failed to provide double bedroom houses to the poor even after seven years of its rule, she sought an answer from KCR. "The State also failed to provide employment to the youth at least unemployment allowance," the BJP leader said. She also demanded the government to release the pending Rs 3 crore for the self-help groups, and pensions to those who completed 57 years of age. Vaddiraj Ramchander Rao, Vice-MPP Eldi Mallaiah, rajavardhan Reddy were among others present.