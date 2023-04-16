Mahabubnagar: 130 children given free medical care

Mahabubnagar : As many as 130 children from Dharmapur village of Mahabubangar district were provided free medical and health services on Saturday.

A team of doctors from Ravi Foundation conducted a social health awareness and free medical camp and conducted medical check-ups and diagnostic tests to the all the children from the village.

"As part of our continued healthcare awareness and medical check up prograrmme, we had organised a medical camp in Dharmapur village and provided free healthcare services and distributed free medicines to those children suffering with illness. As announced earlier, we will continue our efforts of organising free medical camps and healthcare awareness programmes in all the villages in the district in a phased manner," informed Dr Shekhar, medical director Ravi Children's Hospital and founder of Ravi Foundation.

DrShekhar who is also a leading paediatric specialist explained to the parents and other elders gathered at the programme about seasonal diseases and the precautions to be taken for children during summer.

The members of Ravi Foundation informed that as part of the medical camp, they will identify at least 10 children suffering from illness and will be providing free medical treatment by Ravi Foundation at Ravi Children's Hospital.

Sarpanch Srinivas Reddy of Dharmapur village who attended the program expressed happiness and thanked Ravi Foundation and Dr Shekhar for conducting such a useful medical camp for their children.

Along with the Sarpanch village head Dr Dayanand Reddy and members of Ravi Foundation participated in the programme.