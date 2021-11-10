Mahabubnagar: 3 students clinch gold medals in Karate

Mahabubnagar: Three students from Mahabubnagar have bagged gold medals in the state level Karate Championships organised by Bharat Shotokan Karatedo-Federation of India, at Towli Choki in Hyderabad recently.

Keshav Goud, coach from Keshave Karate Academy in Mahbubnagar informed that these were the first of its kind state level open to all style Karate Kumfu championships ever held in Telangana.

Among the participants from Mahabubnagar, Neha Reddy bagged gold medal under 12 age category. Similarly Anirudh Goud and V Kiriti also bagged Gold medals under the Katas category under 14 and 16 year age group. While distributing the gold medals and certificates to the winners, Keshav Goud congratulated the students for their excellent performance at the state level and wished them many more successes in the coming days.