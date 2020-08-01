Mahabubnagar: Adopt utmost precautions to avoid Corona says Collector S Venkat Rao

Mahabubnagar: While inspecting the Covid-19 containment zones set up in various colonies, the District Collector S Venkat Rao advised the people living in these areas to make sure they adopt utmost precautions like wearing masks, regular sanitisation of their surroundings, make hand washing a habit so that they do not become victims of the deadly virus.

Inspecting the containment areas of Panchayat Raj and Padmavathi colonies in the district on Saturday, the collector said that corona pandemic has spread like a wildfire and now it is high time we all learn to live with it. However, each and every individual must take care to keep them safe.

This is possible only when we adopt the regular hand wash, keeping our surroundings clean and neat, take good food and follow health tips like physical exercise so that our body immunity level is maintained high which is very important to defeat the deadly virus in the early stages.

The collector also advised the people not to venture out of their homes unless and until it is very essential.