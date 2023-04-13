Mahabubnagar: Adulterated toddy claims two lives

Mahabubnagar: At least 2 persons died, and another 10 people were admitted to the Government General Hospital after falling ill by drinking illicit toddy in Mahabubnagar district in the last two days.

Going into the details, it is learnt that many people have complained uneasiness and shaky feeling after drinking the illicit Toddy and fearing health complications. According to hospital authorities at least 10 people have been admitted to the hospital on Monday, another 5 more persons have also joined on Tuesday and a few have also admitted the hospital on Wednesday. Of them, 2 persons have died while taking treatment, while 5 have been discharged and remaining are still undergoing treatment.

Though the persons admitted to hospital have complained that they have fallen sick only after taking toddy, however, the medical doctors and excise department authorities are ruling out the possibility of illicit liquor and toddy in the district. The medical officials have further informed that though all those who admitted to hospital for treatment are having the history of liquor and Toddy addiction, however the cause of deaths of two persons is due to heat wave and because they are already having other health issues associated.

When contacted with the Excise Superintendent of Mahabubnagar Saidulu, he explained that they are regularly conducting the testing and checking of the Toddy depots in and around Mahabubnagar and they are even conducting spot tests for the presence of banned drugs like Chloral Hydrate in adulterated Toddy. "We have conducted surprise inspections of a least 5 Toddy depots and conducted spot testing of Toddy. Our preliminary tests have revealed there are not any harmful chemicals in the Toddy, however for further tests to identify if there is any other dangerous or harmful chemical in the toddy, Saidulu said that they have sent the report for more tests in Hyderabad in next 3-4 days all the detailed reports will come and reveal the truth," said the Excise superintendent.

Further explaining about the possible reasons why the people might have joined hospital after falling ill, is many at times, the labourers they stop drinking toddy for a few days and suddenly they drink it in heavy quantity after a few days, or some people who are addicted try to stop taking Toddy suddenly in such people also there is possibility of getting symptoms of uneasiness, shivering of hands and legs and other body parts. Moreover the labourers who work whole day in hot sun and go to the toddy shops in the evening for toddy is also another reason because after burning in hot sun whole day and suddenly in the evening if one goes and have toddy, they may fall sick because of sun stroke, observed the Excise superintendent.

Dr Srinivas Goud, Excise Minister also visited the General Government Hospital and took stock of the situation. He said two Perons have died due to heat wave and not due to having illicit toddy. However, he said the excise officials' special taskforce are always ready to crack whip on those indulging in illicit liquor or toddy and warned that stern action will be taken against them.