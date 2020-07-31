Mahabubnagar: BJP activists protest demanding stern action against sand mafia

Mahabubnagar: The BJP activists from Kosgi mandal of Narayanpet district of erstwhile Mahabubnagar region staged a protest in front of Kosgi Tahsildar office on Friday demanding the State government to take stern action against the sand mafia who are resorting to illegal mining of sand from the rivulets passing through the agriculture lands of dalits, SC and ST farmers.



Recollecting the recent incident where a farmer was crushed to death by a sand lorry in Tirumalapuram village of Rajapur mandal and a few other incidents in Kosgi and Kodangal region since past many years, the BJP activists alleged that some TRS party leaders with the support of their government in the State are resorting to violence against the dalits and carrying out rampant illegal sand mining along the areas where there are agriculture lands belonging to dalits. If anyone questions against the illegal sand mining then the sand mafia is resorting to violence and even not hesitating to eliminate those who are coming in their way.

"The TRS government in the State is against the welfare of the dalits, SCs and STs. Even though there are incidents of sand mafia resorting to murders of poor dalit farmers and those who question the illegal sand mining, the State government and the official machinery is keeping mum. We are demanding the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to either take immediate action against the mafia or resign from the post of CM," said the BJP activists, while giving their representation to Kosgi Tahsildar.