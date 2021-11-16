Mahabubnagar City Beautification Initiative: Students painting make eye-catcher at Integrated Hostel

Mahabubnagar: The huge wall painting admeasuring 26 feet tall and 50 feet wide of a girl student on the walls of the integrated hostel building on the club road connecting Badepally town in Jadcherla municipality is attracting the people's eye and the huge painting has become a promoter of girl child education among the public.

As part of the city beautification initiative taken up by the government, the district administration of Mahabubnagar and district collector S Venkat Rao has directed the municipal authorities to take up large scale paintings on the newly constructed walls of buildings like crematorium ('Vikunta Dhamam'), Rythu Vedicas, flyover bridges, government hostel buildings and school buildings in the municipality areas in the district.

Concerned officials said that the main objective of the initiative is not just as part of beautification, but at the same time promote girl-child education, rights of children, Swatch Bharat and other social welfare and development programmes of the government in the district.

The beautiful wall paintings on the integrated hostel building which has become a big eye-catcher of the general public are painted by Madhu a resident of Marikal village in Nawabpet Mandal. It is learned that the painter has taken 5 days to paint the beautiful girl student on the wall, which aptly and loudly tells through this image 'Girl education, enlightens society'