Mahabubnagar: Collector celebrates NY at orphanages

Mahabubnagar: District Collector G Ravi Nayak along with his wife Kunandini celebrated the New Year with the orphan and disabled children at Shanti Vanam and Sannidhi Ashrams in Yenugonda on Monday.

In a pledge to foster the growth and wellbeing of orphan children, the Collector expressed his commitment to support these children under the auspices of the Red Cross. Marking the occasion with a symbolic gesture, the District Collector not only cut a cake with the children of Sannidhi and Shanti Vanam orphanages but also distributed fruits, sweets, and blankets among them. The visit aimed to strengthen the bond between the district administration and the philanthropic efforts aimed at the welfare of orphaned children.

During his address, the District Collector commended the generosity of numerous donors who have actively contributed to the development of the orphanages. He emphasized the remarkable work being done for the welfare of visually impaired, deaf, and mute individuals, who are receiving education alongside parentless children at the Red Cross orphanage.

Acknowledging the dedication of donors, orphanage managers, and teachers who recognize the unique needs of the children and tirelessly serve them, the District Collector praised their selfless commitment. He underscored the significance of staying away from one’s family to serve and support those in need, assuring continued cooperation from the district administration in the orphanages’ development.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, the District Collector encouraged them to perceive their conditions as challenges to be overcome. He urged them to pursue education with determination and strive to excel in their chosen fields, emphasizing that everyone has the potential to prove their worth.

The event witnessed the presence of the District Collector’s wife Kunandini, Indian Red Cross Society District Chairman Lion Nataraj, Vice-Chairman Dr. Samuel, Treasurer Jagapathi Rao, Junior Red Cross members Ashwini Chandrasekhar, and Red Cross Committee members Bheemireddy, Ramanaiah, among others.