Mahabubnagar: Collector G Ravi Nayak conducts surprise inspections

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar District Collector G Ravi Nayak conducted surprise inspection of various government offices including Thasildar office, Mandal Parishad Development Office and Healthcare centre in Addakal mandal in Devarkadra constituency on Thursday.

At the tahasildar office, he went through the records and questioned the officials about the pendency of applications in Dharani portal. The tahasildar responded that the applicants failed to visit the office for the registrations. At MPDO office, the Collector issued instructions to the Manjula, the MPDO, and other officials on government programmes and called for better services to the public in all respects.

Later, interacting with police sub-inspector, Ravi Nayak made enquires about the state of law and order in the area, as well as road accidents and other issues as the national highway passes through Addakula mandal center. The Collector also inspected the primary health center and spoke to Dr Aparna and learnt about how they were carrying out lab testing, management of eye light camps, availability of medicines and other issues. Later, during a visit to Palle Prakruthi Vanam at Addakal mandal headquarters, he directed the officials to ensure protection of plants during the summer and keep the park clean and tidy.