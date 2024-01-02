Mahabubnagar: Cricket tourney off to a grand start

Mahabubnagar: In a splendid display of community spirit, the Mahabubnagar district-level cricket tournament was inaugurated at Tummala Stadium in Kaukuntlamandal. The event was organized by the leaders of Kaukuntlamandal, under the esteemed guidance of a renowned sociologist, Sheikh Abdul Jehangir.

The inauguration commenced with a traditional pooja ceremony at Tummala Stadium, setting a positive and auspicious tone for the cricket tournament. The toss was conducted, unveiling the anticipation and excitement that filled the air as cricket enthusiasts gathered to witness the grand event.

Distinguished guests graced the occasion, including MPTC Kishtanna, Vice MPP Tummala Sujatha Sekhar Reddy, PACS Krishna Gopal, Isrampally Sarpanch Shivaraj, Education Committee Chairman Raju, Mallesh, Ward Numbers Naresh, Ravinder Reddy, Sambasivadu, APGVB Manager, Cricket Team Players, Neeli Anjaneyulu, Venkatanna, Taher, Kurva Ravi, and the enthusiastic residents of Puttapalli village.

The ceremony witnessed the introduction of the participating cricketers, creating a sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship among the players and the community. The Tummala Stadium echoed with cheers as the first ball was bowled, officially marking the commencement of cricket battles in the Mahabubnagar district.

The grand inauguration of the cricket tournament was a testament to the collaborative efforts of the community leaders, organizers, and the spirited residents of Kaukuntla Mandal. The event not only celebrated the spirit of cricket but also showcased the unity and enthusiasm of the local community, making it a memorable kick-off for the much-anticipated district-level cricket extravaganza.