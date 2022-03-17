Mahabubnagar: Dalit Bandhu a great boon to poor Dalits

Mahabubnagar: The Dalit Bandhu scheme launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will bring out comprehensive changes in the lives of poor Dalits in Mahabubnagar district, observed V Srinivas Goud, during a meeting with the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu at District SC Development Cooperative Society office here on Thursday.

The excise minister said that during the first phase of the scheme in the district, around 100 Dalits would be provided Rs 10 lakh each and in subsequent phases more than 2,000 poor Dalits would be extended the benefit.

"Dalit Bandhu is launched by Chief Minister KCR with the main aim of bringing revolutionary changes in the lives of poor Dalits. I am confident that the Dalit communities would develop in all fields by successfully utilising this scheme," the minister expressed hope.

Goud called upon the beneficiaries to put the funds to proper use. He asked public representatives in the district to collect data on poor dalits so the government can choose right candidates among the list to help improve their lives. Later, he had lunch with the beneficiaries and enquired about their livelihood conditions and plans to better their lives. District Collector S Venkat Rao, ZPTCs, MPTCs and others took part in the programme.

Later, the minister participated as a chief guest at the Zillah Parishad Special Plenary Session on 'Sub Ki Yojana Sub Ki Vikas and Zillah Panchayat Development Plan 2022-23' held at ZP office. He noted the Telangana state was prospering and contributing highest revenue to the Centre through GST and other taxes, amounting to Rs 55,000 crore a year. Telangana also emerged as the second largest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) producing state in the country, he informed.

The Minister advised the public representatives to spread awareness about government welfare schemes among the poor and ensure that the benefits of schemes accrue to them.

Goud reviewed the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme, eliciting details on its implementation to transform all the government schools with good teaching facilities and quality infrastructure on a par with private schools.

Studying the Covid vaccination in the district, he asked the public representatives to strive for 100 per cent coverage.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy said the ZPTCs and MPTCs should send their proposals for the Sub Ki Yojana Sub Ka Vikas programme as soon as possible.