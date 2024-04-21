Mahabubnagar: DK Aruna slams CM for ‘dirty politics’

Mahabubnagar : In a fiery retort to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent political maneuvers in Palamuru, BJP candidate of the region, DK Aruna launched a scathing attack accusing the Congress of fearmongering and resorting to dirty tactics ahead of the elections.

Speaking at a public gathering on Saturday, Aruna condemned the repeated visits of Revanth Reddy to Palamuru since the election code came into effect, labelling them as desperate attempts to gain ground in the region.

Aruna lambasted the CM for diverting attention from key issues, such as the promises made by the Congress, and instead choosing to engage in personal attacks. She questioned Revanth Reddy’s eligibility to seek votes on behalf of the Congress in parliamentary elections.



Drawing attention to Revanth’s past involvement in the cash-for-vote scandal, Aruna warned the public to be wary of his words and reminded them of his tainted reputation. She urged Revanth Reddy to refrain from tarnishing the dignity of the chief minister’s post.



In a direct challenge to the CM, Aruna questioned his integrity and challenged him to confront issues such as the contributions of DK Satya Reddy and Chittem Narsireddy. She condemned his disrespectful attitude towards women leaders and warned that such behaviour would only repulse the public.



The BJP leader confronted Revanth Reddy on the issue of farmer loan waivers, questioning whether he would resign from his position if the promises made were not fulfilled by August.

Aruna highlighted the plight of the people of Palamuru, warning against falling for empty promises and deceptive tactics. She urged the women of Palamuru to remain vigilant against harassment and insults, emphasising the need to hold accountable those who seek to undermine their rights and dignity.