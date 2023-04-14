Mahabubnagar: G Madhusudhan Reddy asks minister Goud to step down

Mahabubnagar: G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR), the district Congress committee (DCC) president, has demanded the resignation of Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud, holding him responsible for the deaths of two persons after consuming adulterated toddy in the district.

GMR reached the Government General Hospital here on Thursday and tried to enter it to elicit details about the tragic event but was prevented by the police from entering the hospital. However, he was allowed to meet hospital ICU superintendent and district hospital superintendent. He said they gave different versions. Sensing something was amiss, he demanded that the government come clean on the incident. He alleged rampant sale of adulterated toddy and its manufacture by the followers the excise minister in the district. He flayed the minister for playing with the lives of innocent people.

The DCC president demanded stern action against the illicit toddy makers and traders in the district. "The government is using its police force and stopping the opposition leaders and media from meeting the kin of victims and the sick. However, we will not sit quiet and will expose the wrongdoings of this government," he vowed. GMR also demanded an exgratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the victims and their families must also be given support in all aspects. If the government did act on the demands, the Congress party would take up a big agitation, he warned.