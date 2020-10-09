Mahabubnagar: Gang held for duping people on promise of jobs

A four-member gang was arrested by the police on Friday for duping people on the promise of offering them a job as a home guard. The arrested were identified as Chandrasekhar, Balaiah, Teja and Ravi.

After arresting the four persons, the police seized two bikes, two tolas of gold and two mobile phones from them. The police said that the four targetted the unemployed youth and promised them to offer jobs in the police department by making use of the names of IPS officer CV Anand, vigilance DSP Sridhar Reddy. Later, they extracted money from them.

The incident came to light when a person who was cheated by the gang approached the police. The police arrested the gang and launched efforts to trace another person who has been at large.

A similar incident occurred in April 2020 when a man cheated the people on the promise of offering jobs in software firms and extracted money from them. The Malkajgiri police arrested the fraudster identified as Goutham aka Bhukya Manikanta.