Mahabubnagar: Government teachers soon to get RFID cards

Mahabubnagar: The State education department is soon planning to give Radio Frequency Identification cards (RFID) to all government teachers similar to the corporate employees in the State.

According to sources from district education department, it's learnt that the State education department is working on a comprehensive training programme for teachers by giving them RFID, where in the government teachers have to swipe the identification cards into the swiping machines to record their attendance in schools.

The main objective of introducing the RFID cards for the government teachers is to enable transparency regarding the teachers' seniority, their attendance and their promotions and transfers.

District Education Officer Usha Rani said that the main idea behind the plan to introduce RFID cards for teachers is to ensure more transparency in teachers' functioning. There were cases earlier where teachers in rural and in some urban areas used to absent without informing the higher-ups and sometimes they do not follow proper timings.

To remove all these problems, the State education department has decided to issue RFID cards to the teachers, she added.

In fact, the education department has issued instruction to all the government teachers across the State to upload their details by September 15, 2020 in the website www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

In Mahabubnagar district, there are 862 government schools and 3,896 teachers working at primary, upper primary and high schools. Of them, 3,787 teachers have registered their details in the website while 109 teachers are yet to upload. The DEO urged all these teachers to upload their details in the website so that the government could issue RFID cards to them.