Mahabubnagar: Heavy rains throw life out of gear

Mahabubnagar: Heavy rains lashed Mahabubnagar district on Thursday evening. With the sudden flooding of roads and streets in the low-lying areas, normal life came to a standstill in Mahabubnagar district headquarters and the surrounding mandals of the district on Thursday.

Senior officials including Municipal Chairman, Additional Collector, Superintendent of Police and others immediately swung into action and took stock of the situation. They alerted their wings to be on high alert to tackle any incident on the ground.

Minister Srinivas Goud who is in Ahmedabad for the inauguration of 36th National sports event also took stock of the situation and gave directions to the district authorities.

Additional Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar, SP Venkateshwarlu, Municipal Chairman KC Narsimhulu, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep, fire brigade, municipal and police personnel went to the affected areas on the orders of the minister and inspected the situation in the low-lying areas such as Ramayya Bowli, BK Reddy Colony, Vallabh Nagar, Shivashakti Nagar etc. They oversaw relief works and evacuation of the affected people to safe areas. According to metrological department, the district received a heavy downpour of more than 10 to 15 cm of rainfall in just a span of half-an-hour with flash floods swamping the low-lying areas. The alert officials took all precautions measures so that no one was affected in the low-lying areas. The most vulnerable people in low-lying areas were evacuated early to safe places.