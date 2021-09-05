Mahabubnagar: Inflows rise, 5 gates of Koilsagar lifted

Mahabubnagar: The irrigation authorities on Sunday lifted 5 gates of Koilsagar reservoir in Mahabubnagar district and released 9,000 cusecs of water downstream.

According to authorities, the reservoir is receiving water inflows from the upstream areas of about 4000 cusecs of water, but the reservoir is filled up to the brim. Some areas were inundated after authorities lifted the 5 gates. District Collector S Venkat Rao directed the irrigation and revenue authorities to be alert and evacuate the people living in the downstream areas.

With heavy inflows coming from the reservoir, the Ukachettu Vagu has already filled up and the people residing near the Vagu have been instructed to be cautious.