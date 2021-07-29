Mahabubnagar: Lion Nataraj a role model for blood donors

Mahabubnagar: Lion Nataraj, Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) of Mahabubnagar attained a unique record of donating blood for maximum number of time in a life time by any person in the district.

On Wednesday, when the relatives of a patient Aswani daughter of Kuramaiah from Makthal, who is ill and taking treatment at SVS Medical College Hospital in Mahabubnagar, approached the Red Cross Society for B+ Blood, Lion Nataraju, who is also having the same blood group, immediately visited the SVS Hospital and donated his blood and saved patients life.

Speaking on the occasion, Nataraj said everyone should inculcate the habit of donating blood. There are people who are having wrong notions that if they donate blood they become week, but that is not true, in fact donating blood will keep a person healthy and strong.

Citing example of his own self, Nataraj said that even though he had donated blood for a record number of 145 times till date he is still healthy and strong and doing his activities as any other normal man. Mahabubnagar, executive members of Red Cross Society Bekkam Janardhan, Vice-Chairman Shyamule, Vishu Janardhan, G Ramaniah and others congratulated the Red Cross chairman for achieving the record.