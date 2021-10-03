Mahabubnagar: Minister Srinivas Goud hails services of RCS

Mahabubnagar: Sports, Tourism and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud on Saturday hailed the various services rendered by the Red Cross Society of Mahabubnagar to the public not just during normal days but also during the Covid pandemic.

Taking part in a programme at Red Cross Society Orphanage in Yenugonda, the Excise Minister distributed daily needs and commodities to the flood effected victims in the district. Speaking on the occasion, he recollected the immense services of the Red Cross Society to the public during the tough times of Covid pandemic. He said that during the Covid pandemic in the district, the Red Cross Society besides providing free essential commodities to the needy also provided nutritious food to the poor people and stranded labourers.

Later, the minister reiterated the various welfare and development programmes of the government being taken up in the district. He said that apart from distributing fine rice to the below poverty line people, many welfare and development programmes such as providing 24 hour free drinking water through Mission Bhageeratha, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and financial assistance under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and many more were being provided to the poor.

The minister said that very soon a super specialty hospital was going to be constructed in the place of old district Collectorate building at a cost of Rs 300 crore and it would provide high quality healthcare facilities to the public in the district. He informed that the State government was spending more than Rs 100 crore on setting up of various residential schools and colleges for minorities, SCs, ST and BC communities in the district.

Municipal chairman KC Narasimhulu, DCC Manager Venkatesh, district Red Cross member Dr Shyamala, public prosecutor Janardhan, counsellor Vanaja, market committee vice-chairman Tirupati Reddy, RTO Padma Shree and others took part in the programme.