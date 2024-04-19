Mahabubnagar MP Seat Witnesses Intense Competition among Congress, BJP, and BRS Candidates

Mahabubnagar: On Friday, Congress MP Candidate Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy submits two sets of nomination papers to Returning Officer and District Collector G Ravi Nayak.

Accompanying him were Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, AICC secretary Sampath Kumar, and Makthal MLA SriHari.

Earlier, a massive rally commenced from the Clock Tower, drawing thousands of Congress activists and the general public, showing their support for the Congress MP candidate.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made a special trip from Hyderabad to accompany Challa Vamshi Chand during the nomination submission procession.

Given the Chief Minister's prioritization of the Mahabubnagar Parliament constituency and his unwavering determination to secure victory, all necessary steps are being taken to unify Congress cadres and attract other party leaders to strengthen the party base in the district.

The Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency braces for a fierce contest between the Congress, BJP, and BRS candidates.

While Congress fields Challa Vamshi Chand, BJP nominates D.K Aruna, and BRS presents its sitting MP candidate Manne Srinivas Reddy.

Recent survey reports suggest that BJP's D.K Aruna holds a lead, followed by Congress party's Challa Vamshi Chand, with BRS trailing third.

However, with the Election Commission's notification released and the nomination process underway since April 18th, all three parties are intensifying their efforts to attract voters by making lofty promises.

According to political analysts, upon learning of BJP's advantage in Mahabubnagar from internal survey reports, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has taken it upon himself to ensure Congress victory.

His personal visit to Mahabubnagar for Challa Vamshi Chand's nomination process serves as a morale boost to Congress cadres, reflecting his determination to secure the Mahabubnagar MP seat for the Congress party.