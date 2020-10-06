Mahabubnagar: Officials conducting assets survey during night

Mahabubnagar: In a bid to complete the assets survey in villages within the stipulated time, Mandal Parishad Development Officials (MPDO) in Hanwada of Mahabubnagar district have decided to carry out the survey even in the late evenings.



Hanwada MPDO Nataraj said that District Collector S Venkat Rao directed them to complete the survey within the deadline. As most of the villagers are not available at their houses during daytime, who will be working, the officials are visiting them in the evening, he added.

The officials have conducted survey in Vepoor village till 11 pm and the villagers are cooperating with the officials, the MPDO said. About 971 assets identified in the village on a single day and survey of 200 assets was completed. If the same support and cooperation is extended, survey could be completed in three to four days and update all the details on Dharani website, he informed.

To speed up the assets survey, the officials from Hanwada municipality as well as Panchayat secretaries have prepared a check list and distributed to the villagers, so that by the time they reach to the family they can get the data readily without any delay. "First we are focusing on micro families so that the data is secured speedily and can be updated fastly as the servers are free during the nights," informed the MPDO.