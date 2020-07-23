Mahabubnagar: Palamuru University soon to be made as Haritha Vishwa Vidyalayam

Mahabubnagar: The Palamuru University in Mahabubnagar district is soon going to be transformed into one of the top Haritha Vishwa Vidyalayam in the State, as the district administration has drafted a comprehensive plan to plant more than one lakh samplings by the end of August.

Informing this here on Thursday, District Collector S Venkat Rao said in continuation to 6th phase of Haritha Haram, large scale plantation drive initiated by the State government, the district administration also decided to plant more than one lakh saplings in Palamuru University.

The plantation programme is expected to begin in the afternoon, where in Excise Minister Srinvias Goud is expected to launch the programme.

As per the plan of the large-scale plantation drive, the district administration has decided to plant saplings alongside all roads leading to the University. Apart from this, the district administration along with the university authorities and forest department has decided to develop intensive forest region within the university.

In addition to this, tree parks, various gardens with different varieties of plants will also come up in the university.

The district administration has already prepared a detailed plantation programme and has set a target of one-month time to plant one lakh plants in the varsity by end of August.