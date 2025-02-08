Live
- Indian stock market continues to assess 2 big policy moves to boost economy
- Rohan Jaitley frontrunner for BCCI's Joint Secretary post, SGM on March 1
- Spl package sought for Anantapur dist
- Kanyaka Parameswari temple inaugurated
- We both know our roles and can coexist in Test team, says Carey on Inglis
- India's forex reserves rise for 2nd consecutive week, gold reserves up
- Milkipur bypoll: Counting begins for high-stakes battle between SP, BJP
- Delhi election showdown: AAP's fortress tested as BJP eyes historic comeback
- Valentine’s Day: Spread Love and Wellness with Almonds This Season
- Saiyami Kher: Surfing has always been on my bucket list
Mahabubnagar: Rathotsava rally brochure unveiled
Mahabubnagar: The brochure for the upcoming Rathotsava Rally and Blood Donation Camp was officially unveiled on Friday at Ramaavath Panthu Naik Girijan Bhavan in Mahbubnagar.
The event is being organized by the Girijana Vidyarthi Seva Sangham (GVSS) of the united Mahbubnagar district as part of the 286th Jayanti celebrations of Sant Shri Shri Shri Sadguru Sevalal Maharaj on February 15.
The brochure was released by Dr Tejavath Bellayya Naik, Chairman of Telangana State TRICOR and Vice Chairman of AICC Adivasi Congress, alongside Rahul Bal, Special Political Trainer of the AICC Adivasi Congress Committee, and Vislavath Lingam Naik, Chairman of the United Mahbubnagar District DCC Adivasi Congress.
