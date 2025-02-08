Mahabubnagar: Rathotsava rally brochure unveiled

Mahabubnagar: The brochure for the upcoming Rathotsava Rally and Blood Donation Camp was officially unveiled on Friday at Ramaavath Panthu Naik Girijan Bhavan in Mahbubnagar.

The event is being organized by the Girijana Vidyarthi Seva Sangham (GVSS) of the united Mahbubnagar district as part of the 286th Jayanti celebrations of Sant Shri Shri Shri Sadguru Sevalal Maharaj on February 15.

The brochure was released by Dr Tejavath Bellayya Naik, Chairman of Telangana State TRICOR and Vice Chairman of AICC Adivasi Congress, alongside Rahul Bal, Special Political Trainer of the AICC Adivasi Congress Committee, and Vislavath Lingam Naik, Chairman of the United Mahbubnagar District DCC Adivasi Congress.