Mahabubnagar: Renovation of 777 schools in full swing

Mahabubnagar: Cleaning activities at all the 777 government schools across Mahabubnagar district are going on at a brisk pace so as to keep them ready for the re-opening on September 1 as per the state government's directions. According to Usha Rani, District Education Officer, they have taken up cleaning, renovation and sanitisation of all the government schools and educational institutions in the district in a big way and have almost completed cleaning and renovating of 777 schools during the past 2-3 days.

"The process of cleaning up all schools, colleges, Anganwadi Centers, KGBVs, residential schools and welfare hostels are going on in full swing. We are making sure that all the educational institutions are ready before the end of this month and reopen the schools on September 1st," informed the DEO.

As part of the clean-up activities of educational institutions among the 777 schools in the district renovation and sanitization of classrooms have been completed in 715 schools. Toilets were cleaned in 686 schools and wash areas, taps and kitchens were cleaned in another 667 schools. About 651 schools are ready with drinking water sources refurbished. The school authorities have cleaned up unwanted trees, bushes and grass in 637 schools the saplings were removed and water storage pits were buried.

District officials, zonal level officials, school and welfare department officials, including the district collector, are all taking special care for the cleanliness of schools. In addition, panchayat sarpanches and secretaries are carrying out hygienic activities in the villages. And in municipal areas, the civic bodies are working tirelessly for sanitising the schools and providing necessary amenities.