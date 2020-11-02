Mahabubnagar Residents oppose walking track at the Housing Board Colony

Mahabubnagar: The dwellers of Housing Board Colony in Jadcherla mandal of the district have opposed the proposal by Jadcherla sarpanch to construct a walking track in the open place at the Housing Board Colony and demanded construction of a community hall instead.

According to the colony residents, its learnt that Jadcherla Sarpanch Bukka Venkatesham took unilateral decision without the consent of the people and decided to build walking track in the open place instead of a community hall as demanded by the people of that region.

They also alleged that the sarpanch gave a deaf ear to their repeated complaints seeking construction of a proper drainage system. Instead of spending money for construction of drainage system and setting up of some infrastructure facilities like community hall which could be useful to all the colony dwellers, the sarpanch is wasting money in the name of walking track, which is not at all required, they pointed out.

They also informed that the proposal of walking track has the consent of neither the present Panchayat Secretary nor approved by the engineering department.

They demanded the sarpanch to construct a community hall, which could be useful for the colony dwellers, whereas walking track is not going to help them and the funds would go waste as it is unproductive.