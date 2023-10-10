Mahabubnagar: School bus overturns, 50 injured

Mahabubnagar: As many as over 50 students were injured when a lorry rammed into a school bus near Mayuri Eco Urban Park in Mahabubnagar on Monday.

Going into the details, the people at the site informed that the school bus owned by Mount Basil School near Kottatanda village was taking the students to the school. However, as the bus reached the school it was taking a U-turn, when a speeding lorry from the opposite side hit the slow-moving bus at the rear end leading the bus to overturn.

With this, the students who were on the bus got trapped and were severely injured due to the impact of the accident. Many students received serious head injuries, while many of them got their hands and legs fractured and received serious bruises. The Jadcherla police immediately reached the spot and conducted rescue operations. All the injured were shifted to SVS Medical College Hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and investigating the matter.