Mahabubnagar: Schools makeover in full swing

Mahabubnagar: Renovation works have begun in full swing in all the government schools across Mahabubnagar. On Wednesday, soon after receiving instructions from the District Education Department, all the school head masters started cleaning school premises, class rooms, removing unwanted grass and cutting the extra grown trees.

Apart from this, the sanitary works in the schools are given highest priority. All the toilets, bathrooms and drinking water facility renovation works are being taken up on priority.

The school authorities of ZPHS Sallonipally, ZPHS School in New Town in Mahabubnagar district headquarters, and ZPHS School in Koilkonda are among the few of the government schools that have taken up the cleaning of class rooms and school premises on priority.

"We have taken up all the minor and major repairs in the schools, the grass, unwanted trees, and repairs of toilets and installation of Mission Bhagiratha water facilities are being taken up on priority.