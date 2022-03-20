Mahabubnagar: Speed up RoR works for PRRLI oustees, babus told

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao on Saturday charied a meeting and directed the concerned officials to speed up the resettlement and rehabilitation works for the ousters of Udandapur reservoir which is being constructed under the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project

S Venkat Rao, while interacting with the engineering, revenue and other concerned officials, reviewed on various works that are being executed by various executive agencies. In particular, he focused on works undertaken by the departments of mission Bhageeratha and Panchayat Raj. He also reviewed on the works undertaken and the status of current works being taken up these departments.

He also sought to know from the authorities on the tenders called and the agreements being signed with the contractors and directed them to ensure that all the works are taken up in a time targeted manner and completed as early as possible.

The cCollector directed Transco Superintendent Engineer (SE) Murthy to first provide power connections wherever necessary at the RoR sites so that this would help the other concerned departments in speeding up the remaining works.