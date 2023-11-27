  • Menu
Mahabubnagar: Srinivas seeks votes for devpt, welfare

Mahabubnagar: Srinivas seeks votes for devpt, welfare
Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar BRS MLA contestant and Minister Srinivas Goud has urged the people to support the development initiatives of the BRS...

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar BRS MLA contestant and Minister Srinivas Goud has urged the people to support the development initiatives of the BRS government and shun the division forces that are trying to divide the people on the basis of caste and religion.

During a campaign in Habibnagar on Sunday, he said that the mantra of BRS government is development and welfare, while those of the Congress and the BJP parties is only to divide the society in the name of caste, creed, religion, and region, and thereby gain power to loot the people. “Ours is the mantra of development and theirs is a conspiracy of caste and religion. In the last ten years, we have developed the constituency in a way that no one expected. We have brought in the Amararaja lithium-ion industry worth Rs 10,000 crore to Mahabubnagar. Our aim is to provide employment opportunities to more than 10,000 people directly and indirectly through this industry.

More Stories
