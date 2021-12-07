Mahabubnagar to get new stadium

Mahabubanagar: Giving a boost to sports in the district, the State government has sanctioned a new sports stadium at MVS College Grounds in Mahabubnagar district.

Informing this, sports minister Dr V Srinivas Goud said that the State government has sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the new stadium. "Our government is committed to the all-round development of Mahabubnagar district. Apart from improving the various infrastructure facilities like national highways, internal roads, junctions, medians, drains and other development infrastructure for the public in the district, we are also constantly improving the sports facilities in the district," he said. Addressing a meeting of senior officials of the district including Collector S Venkat Rao, SP Venkateshwarlu, Local Bodies Additional collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar and other officials, the minister that his dream is to transform Mahabubnagar district in all aspects on a par with the city of Hyderabad. Keeping this in view, directions have been given to draw a comprehensive development plan for Mahabubangar district.

In addition to the existing sheep meat market, proposals have also been sent to the government for the construction of another meat market at a cost of Rs 3 crore in the district. The minister also instructed to the district authorites to expidite the ongoing works of a slaughterhouse which is being taken up with Rs 8 crore. The minister urged the students that apart from faring well in education, they should also take up sporting activities and excel in sports at national and international levels for which the government is willing to provide all necessary facilities.