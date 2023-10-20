Mahabubnagar: Training session emphasises crucial role of polling officers says Collector G Ravi Nayak

Mahabubnagar: District Collector and District Election Officer (DEO), G Ravi Nayak, highlighted the pivotal role of presiding officers and assistant presiding officers during elections at a training programme on Thursday. Held in the NIC meeting hall within the integrated district officers’ complex, the training emphasised the significance of the polling day.

Nayak stressed the importance of thoroughly understanding and adhering to the Election Commission’s guidelines as outlined in their handbook.

He urged strict compliance with new rules and regulations set by the Election Commission, emphasising that there should be no room for negligence.

The collector directed officials to maintain a checklist of the work to be done on the polling day and the day before. “Duties should be performed accordingly, and every work should be taken care of,” he said.

“In particular, every PO should read twice about the material to be taken during polling, maintenance of EVMs, marked copy of voter list, PO, APO diary, their duties, material to be displayed outside the polling station, those allowed to enter the polling station, how to connect mock poll, EVMs, and VV PATs etc should be clearly acquainted with.”

“The polling percentage given every two hours on the polling day should be submitted with full care,” he said.

Nayak instructed the training nodal officer and DEO Ravinder to provide additional training to the master trainers. The training programme was attended by Devarakadra Returning Officer, Special Collector Nataraj, Deputy CEO Munni, and other officials.