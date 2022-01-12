Mahabubnagar: TRS failed to allot 2BHK houses to poor

Mahabubnagar: The villagers of Meeranpally village in Kottakota mandal under Devarkadra constituency poured their woes with the TPCC secretary and Devarkadra constituency Congress in-charge G Madhusudhan Reddy. The villagers alleged that not a single person was allotted a double bedroom house as promised by the TRS party chief during the election campaigning in the village.

G Madhusudhan Reddy who visited Meeranpally to console the family of Chandramma, the woman who had died recently in a road accident, interacted with the villagers over their issues and problems.

The Congress leader took note of the issues faced by the villagers and promised them that he would fight against the TRS party and its leaders and try to get justice to the villagers with regard to double bedrooms.

"Many people in the village are unhappy with the false promises made by the TRS leaders and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who had failed miserably in implementing the double bedroom to the people particularly in the rural villages. Even today, the poor villagers are living in the single bedroom Indiramma houses given to them when Chinna Reddy was the minister," said Madhusudhan Reddy.

Today, the poor people in the villages are feeling deceived by CM's false promise of providing double bedrooms to all those shelter less in the villages. After coming to power, the TRS leaders have forgotten their promises, leaving the poor to suffer.

TRS party supremo KCR made big promises of providing double bedrooms to the poor. Believing him many casted their votes in favor of TRS leaders, but even after 7 years not a single person from the village had got the double bedrooms. Not just people of Meeranpally, the story of many poor people in other villages across Telangana are same. The Congress party will awaken the people on the false promises by TRS party and teach them a befitting lesson in the coming elections, observed Reddy.

The TPCC secretary later inspected the Indiramma houses of the villagers and promised that the Congress party will fight on their behalf and will ensure that all eligible persons will get double bedrooms in the village.