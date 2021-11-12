Mahabubnagar: Uddala Mahotsvam held grandly

Mahabubnagar: The Uddala Mahostvam at Kurumurthy Jatara in Vaddman village of Chinnachintakunta Mandal of Mahabubnagar district was held grandly with thousands of devotes along with ministers and political leaders taking part in the programme in a big way on Thursday.

The Kurumurthy Jatara, which is also known as poor man's Tirupati, is the biggest festive fair held every year in the Mahabubnagar district. Thousands of pilgrims not only from Mahabubnagar and the surrounding district but also devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra visit this Jatara.

This year the Brahmotsavams which is scheduled to be celebrated for 19 days beginning from November 5th onwards is the biggest ever event celebrated grandly after post-Covid restrictions lifted at the Temple. The Jatara began from Deepavali onwards and is going to continue up to November 22nd this month, marking various events.

On Thursday, the Uddala Mahostvam festival was held grandly. This event is regarded as very important in the Brammostavam. During this event, God Vishnu Murthy will be offered footwear. As part of this, a huge procession with 'foot wears' (Swamyvari Padukalu) is taken up from Vaddeman village to Ammapur village at the Temple and will be placed at the Mandapam. The final event of Bramhmmostavam will be marked with the removal of Alankarana on November 22.

During this event on Thursday, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud carried Swamy's footwear on his head and brought it to the Temple mandapam and offered special prayers.

On the occasion, Ministers, MLAs and political leaders from across various parties took part in the programme and offered special prayers.

Minister V Srinivas Goud, MLAs Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, Chittem Rammohan Reddy, MP Manne Srinivas Reddy, Zillah Parishad Chairman Swarna Sudhakar Reddy, SATS Chairman Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy and others were present.

Along with them BJP National Vice President DK Aruna and Congress party Devarkadra constituency in charge G Madhusudhan Reddy also took part in the Uddala Mahostvam and offered special prayers.