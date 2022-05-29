Mahabubnagar: Utilise free coaching facilities for govt jobs, AK Khan tells students

Mahabubnagar: Stressing that the State government is providing various welfare and development programmes for minorities' students, AK Khan, retired IPS officer and Advisor for Minorities Welfare, government of Telangana, urged the Muslim and other minority sections to utilise the free coaching facility for Groups and other government jobs.

While visiting Mahabubnagar on Saturday to inspect the free Groups coaching facilities provided by the government at Minority Residential School for Boys and Junior college at B K Reddy colony in the district, AK Khan along with Minority Finance Commission Chairman, Intiyaz Issak toured the various class rooms, food section and also checked the records and even interacted with the students and learnt about the facilities provided for them as part of free Groups coaching at the centre.

AK Khan interacted with the students, both boys and girls and enquired about the facilities offered by the authorities at the coaching centre. Later, the Government Advisor conducted a review meeting with the Principals of Minority residential schools, Junior colleges and Minority welfare officials of the district on the functioning of the various minority residential educational institutions in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, AK Khan instructed the concerned officials and the educational experts to regularly provide oriental programmes for the 10 class students on the scope and various career opportunities they can explore after their SSC. He also suggested the authorities to encourage and bring awareness among the students to take up vocational courses and job oriented courses after their intermediate education.

"Majority of the SSC and Intermediate students does not know what career to opt and whom they should approach for better guidance of their future. In view of this, the school teachers and junior college teaching staff must conduct special classes in summer for all the SSC and Intermediate students and provide them knowledge on General knowledge and General Studies topics. The teachers must also suggest the students to take better courses that will help them in their careers to climb higher levels," said AK Khan. Giving advice to the teaching staff, AK khan said that teachers must give their utmost focus on the last bench students and must identify those who are week in the studies and take up special classes and special care on such students and ensure that they also improves on par with other intelligent students in the classroom.

Apart from studies, AK Khan also advised the teaching and other school and college faculty to also give stress on sports and physical activity of the students. He said students with special sporting talent must be identified and they must be groomed well sent to Sports Excellence schools and must be given an opportunity to prove themselves at various sports and games competitions.

"The State government is giving highest priority for the welfare of the minorities. As the government had declared to release notifications to fill 80,000 government jobs, the poor and economically weaker minority students must utilise the free coaching and boarding facilities provided by the government ensure that they study well and bag maximum government jobs," advised AK khan. Mahabubnagar SP Venkateshwarlu, Revenue Additional Collector Seetaramarao, District minority Welfare officer Shankarachari and others took part in the programme.