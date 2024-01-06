Mahadharna by auto drivers over Maha Lakshmi scheme tomorrow

Hyderabad: In a unique form of protest, auto-rickshaw drivers resorted to begging in front of passengers travelling in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses. An auto union in the State has also called for a Mahadharna on Sunday at Dharna Chowk.

The demonstration serves as a symbolic form of protest of the hardships faced by the auto-rickshaw drivers following the introduction of free bus travel for women. The unique protest was witnessed in Medchal, wherein the auto-drivers wearing their uniforms seeking alms from the passengers travelling in state-run buses.

According to auto-rickshaw drivers, the State government’s initiative to provide free bus travel for women in TSRTC buses was aimed at promoting women’s safety and accessibility to public transportation. However, we drivers have been facing hardship in their livelihood. With this there has been a significant decline in the number of passengers preferring auto-rickshaws, impacting the livelihoods of the drivers who depend on daily wages.

They said several representations were given to the authorities, and now they have decided to draw the attention of the officials to their plight through the protest. “By seeking alms from passengers in the buses, this aims to highlight the financial challenges we are experiencing due to the shift in commuter preferences,” said Raju, an auto-rickshaw driver.

“We drivers hope that the demonstration will initiate a dialogue and leads to a resolution that aids the economic well-being of the auto-rickshaw drivers in the State,” said Satish, another driver.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Rashtra Trade Union (BRTU), the Telangana Autonomous Drivers Trade Union has announced a Mahadharna on January 7, at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, where at least 1,000 auto drivers are expected to take participate and protest against free bus travel for women. The BRTU has been associated with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party.

Auto drivers claim that working women, who were their primary source of income, are now choosing to travel by bus. “Women who preferred sharing autos to commute from office or educational campuses to their homes in the evening are also choosing buses, and business is on a slippery slope,” complained Shaik Riyaz, an auto driver from Nampally.

The City Auto & Motor Cab Drivers Welfare Society President Mahmood Hussain Makke, said that the auto rickshaw drivers had expected a solution to their long-standing problems in the newly formed government. Mahmood Hussain said that the drivers demand the State government to increase the fare. Moreover, the drivers demand for the permit of 15,000 autos yearly. “This has been pending for a long time and the previous government accepted to expand the permit of 10,000 autos on the driver’s memorandum, but the election notification was announced, and it was put on hold.”

“As a financial assistance, we demand the government to finance the vehicle from the government-led bank like SBI which will reduce the drivers burden on monthly installments and interest rates. The bank loan is comparatively low as per the auto financers,” pointed out Mahmood Makke.