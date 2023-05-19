Maharashtra got opportunity to act as catalyst for transformation: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao abd Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo on Friday stated that a massive change driven by the party is in the offing in the political arena of the country and Maharashtra state has got a chance to act as the catalyst for transformation.

He inaugurated a workshop for training the party functionaries drawn from all 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra at Nanded. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Maharashtra had been on the frontline very often for the sake of the country. It is high time the State once again stand up again for the country.

He appealed to the party men at every level to be action-oriented and persistent in their efforts while reaching to the people as part of the month-long membership drive scheduled to take off on Sunday. He added that the Telangana model is the much sought after form of development in the country today.

He said the call given by the BRS will have its echo felt in every State including Chhattigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. The party would not relent until the farmers get a fair deal due to them. Political parties that ruled the country had made lavish promises so far, but they proved ultimately low on delivery. It is very much in the hands of the people to mark an end to the 70 years of lip service.

The deep inroads being made by the BRS in Maharashtra had given an opportunity for the emergence of new leadership. Successful leaders will not land from the skies. People must cash in on the opportunity to mould themselves in to leaders. They must remain bound for the legislative bodies. Change yourself from “Darakhast Dene Wale se Darakhast Lene Wale”, he insisted.

He urged the BRS workers to form committees in every village in Maharashtra and exhorted the volunteers to make full use of the social media platforms to spread the ideology of the BRS. He pointed out that Telangana ruled by BRS had stood first in many spheres now. There was severe drought in Telangana, but under the rule of the BRS, the state is producing highest quantum of paddy because of its policies.

It is to mention here that CM KCR flew from Hyderabad to Nanded in the morning to inaugurate the two-day workshop organised by the Maharashtra unit of the BRS.