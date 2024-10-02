"Mahatma Gandhi: The Leader Who Brought Freedom Through Non-Violence - Tribute by District Collector B..M. Santosh"

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, acknowledging him as the great leader who granted freedom and rights to India by fighting through non-violence and satyagraha.

On the occasion of the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the freedom fighter and Father of the Nation, the District Collector offered floral tributes at Gandhi's statue located at the Old Bus Stand, as well as at Lal Bahadur Shastri's statue on Rajiv Marg, on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector highlighted that Mahatma Gandhi was a warrior who fought for India's independence through peaceful means, adhering to the principles of non-violence and satyagraha. He praised Gandhi's efforts toward eradicating poverty and promoting social equality, emphasizing Gandhi’s pivotal role in the struggle for India's freedom. The Collector remarked that Gandhi's life and thoughts serve as an inspiration to all, and urged everyone to follow the path of non-violence, truth, and love in line with Gandhi's ideals.

The Collector also participated in Gandhi Jayanti celebrations held at the District Collectorate and Zilla Parishad offices, where he offered floral tributes to Gandhi's portrait.

RDO Ramachander, Zilla Parishad CEO Kanthamma, A.O. Veerabhadrappa, Tahsildar Mallikarjun, district officials, employees, and other dignitaries attended the event.