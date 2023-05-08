Mahbubanagar: Officials told to finish pending works by month-end

Mahbubanagar : District Collector G Ravi Nayak directed the concerned officials of various departments to complete all the pending works and expedite the grounding of welfare schemes in the district by June 2.

While taking part in a review meeting with the officials of Engineering, Municipal, Horticulture, Agriculture and other Roads and Buildings officials at the integrated district Collectorate office on Monday, the Collector issued clear directions to the officials to complete all the pending development and welfare workers by the end of this month.

Especially, the Collector focused on the works that have already been undertaken and are in progress, in Mahbubanagar town and also stressed that those works that have been laid foundation stone by recent visit of IT and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao should also be completed by the end of this month.

In particular, the Collector stressed on the works of Kalabharati, vegetarian and non-vegetarian market works should be completed before the end of the month.

“While majority of development works have reached their end stage, however, there are small works relating to them that are left pending for some time. We have issued directions to the concerned officials to complete all the pending works before this month end and begin operations from June 2nd from those centres, “ said the Collector.

The officials were also told to focus on completing the construction of health sub-centre buildings in the district, similarly, the construction of stadiums, Christian Bhavan, Haj House and MVS Degree College should be completed on time.

Focusing on paddy procurement process in the distract, the Collector issued instructions to agriculture and marketing officials to immediately set up paddy procurement centres in areas wherever it is yet to begin.

The horticulture department officials were directed to ensure payment of deeds by the farmers in connection with the cultivation of oil palm plantations. He said that all the files pending in the e-office for a long period should be cleared immediately.

The Collector directed the district panchayat officials to provide water and electricity connection to Vaikuntha Dhamas in each and every Gram Panchayat. In addition, urban housing and other issues were also reviewed in the meeting.

Revenue Additional Collector K. Sitarama Rao and district officials were present in the meeting.