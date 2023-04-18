Mahbubnagar: Ailing patient gets Rs 2.5lakh from CMRF

Mahbubnagar: An ailing patient S Chennaiah from Ramannapally village under Hanwada mandal in Mahbubnagar district received a financial aid of Rs 2.50 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Excises Minister V Srinivas Goud handed over a letter of consent (LOC) to his family members at his camp office in on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that apart from providing highest quality healthcare services to all sections of people, the Chief Minister is liberally providing financial aid to those who are in healthcare emergency need.

"The State government of Telangana is giving highest priority for the healthcare of the people and is providing all necessary facilities not just in the public and private sectors under various ongoing schemes like Aarogyasree, but at the same time those who are not covered under these schemes are also being liberally given financial aid from the Chief minister Relief Fund to meet the health expenses of those who are in financial distress," said the Minister.