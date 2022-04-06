Mahbubnagar: BJP foundation day celebrated grandly

Mahbubnagar: The 42nd foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party was grandly celebrated by hoisting the party flag at district BJP office in Mahbubnagar on Wednesday.

While speaking on the occasion, BJP district president Veera Brahma Chari said, "there has been lot of efforts of lakhs of dedicated BJP workers and activists for bringing the party to this level today. BJP has grown into one of the largest national parties in India and it was possible only with the dedication and selfless work of BJP workers and its activists for over 4 decades."

Chari further added that very soon the BJP will also form its government in Telangana and oust the arrogant and most corrupt TRS government in the State. Later the BJP activists took out a rally from Ambedkar Chowk to Telangana Chowk and culminated at the party office.

Former MP Jitender Reddy and BJP national working committee member was the chief guest at the event. State treasurer Shanthi Kumar participated along with other BJP leaders in the programme.