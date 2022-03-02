Mahbubnagar: BJP leaders protest for release of attempt to murder accused

Mahbubnagar: The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party in the district staged a protest in front of SP office on Thursday and demanded release of three persons who have been arrested by the police. While speaking on the occasion, BJP district president Veerabrahmmachary alleged that the police are acting at the behest of the Minister and have illegally arrested 3 persons on the charge of attempt to murder case on a person residing in Shamshabad who is no way connected to the arrested persons.

Going into the details, it is learnt that three persons Nagaraju, Yadaiah and Vishwanath who are residents of Mahbubnagar had gone missing on Thursday last week. However, the information of their arrest by the Pet Bhasheerbag police came to light only on Sunday last week, wherein the police revealed that the three persons were arrested in a case related to attempt to murder on a person named Hyder Ali of Shamshabad.

While this was so, on Tuesday, the relatives and family members of the three arrested persons came before the media on Tuesday last week and leveled allegations against Dr. V Srinivas Goud, Minister of Excise and Prohibition, for his hand in the kidnap and illegal arrests by the police.

The BJP leaders alleged that the arrested persons had filed a case in the court against Minister Srinivas Goud, relating to a false affidavit filed by him during the earlier Assembly elections. That alleged that Goud had managed the officials of Election commission and resubmitted another affidavit after winning the elections.

According to the BJP leaders, the minister, fearing that if those three key persons provide their witness in the court then it would be a tough task for him and hatched a plan to fix the three persons into false case and arrest them to avoid the witness in the court.