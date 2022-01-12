Mahbubnagar: BJP will fight until govt withdraws GO 317, vows Bandi Sanjay

Mahbubnagar: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay who visited Mahbubnagar on Tuesday said that the party will not rest until the State government rolls back its GO 317 which is detrimental for the employees as it enables local employees to be transferred to other faraway places.

The BJP State president along with party's national vice president DK Aruna and former MP Jitender Reddy, Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender and activists and other local leaders took part in the protest meeting held in the district.

While speaking on the occasion, DK Aruna slammed Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and alleged that even though the new State of Telangana was formed by not a single person but it benefitted no one except the family of KCR. "Not just the BJP party, the people in the entire Telangana is fed up with the autocratic rule of TRS government. Due to the wrong policies of the Telangana government today 9 government employees have committed suicide. We are demanding the government to immediately roll back its GO 317 and give priory to local cadres first in the employees transfer," observed Aruna.

The BJP leaders alleged that the TRS government is insensitive to the people's issues and taking unilateral decisions. They said that until the TRS government takes back its GO they will not stop their protest and will fight for the rights of employees in State.

The BJP leaders also slammed KCR for he has done nothing to the region of Palamuru during his stint as an MP of the Mahbubnagar parliament constituency. Even after formation of Telangana, KCR's promise of completing Palamuru Rangareddy Project in 3 years of time period has gone for a toss as the project has now been stalled due to government's failures in taking up the environmental clearance.