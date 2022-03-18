Mahbubnagar: Boating facility launched at Koilsagar Reservoir

Mahbubnagar: The Koilsagar Reservoir in Devarkadra constituency of Mahbubnagar district got its first boating facility on Thursday. Excise Minister Srinivas Goud launched the boating facility and urged the people to utilise this and spread awareness about the tourism facilities to more people in the district.

While speaking at the progamme, the Minister said that erstwhile Mahbubnagar district is having many historical places, temples, reservoirs, river fronts, forts and many facilities that attracts the attention of tourists. He said that the government is giving highest priority to improve all the facilities and bring more tourists to the district. He said a new tourism circuit connecting the reservoirs, temples, and parks is already created and transport facilities are also provided for the tourists to visit all these places.

Along with the Minister, Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy and Tourism officials also took part in the progrramme.