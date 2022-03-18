  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mahbubnagar: Boating facility launched at Koilsagar Reservoir

The boating facility was launched at Koilsagar reservoir in Mahbubnagar on Thursday
x

The boating facility was launched at Koilsagar reservoir in Mahbubnagar on Thursday

Highlights

The Koilsagar Reservoir in Devarkadra constituency of Mahbubnagar district got its first boating facility on Thursday.

Mahbubnagar: The Koilsagar Reservoir in Devarkadra constituency of Mahbubnagar district got its first boating facility on Thursday. Excise Minister Srinivas Goud launched the boating facility and urged the people to utilise this and spread awareness about the tourism facilities to more people in the district.

While speaking at the progamme, the Minister said that erstwhile Mahbubnagar district is having many historical places, temples, reservoirs, river fronts, forts and many facilities that attracts the attention of tourists. He said that the government is giving highest priority to improve all the facilities and bring more tourists to the district. He said a new tourism circuit connecting the reservoirs, temples, and parks is already created and transport facilities are also provided for the tourists to visit all these places.

Along with the Minister, Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy and Tourism officials also took part in the progrramme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X